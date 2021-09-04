Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Purchases 3,885 Shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 52,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,885 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Pentair were worth $3,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PNR. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Pentair by 22.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 263,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,427,000 after buying an additional 48,192 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Pentair by 5.0% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 317,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,801,000 after buying an additional 15,110 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in Pentair by 51.1% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 25,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after buying an additional 8,589 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Pentair by 0.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,890,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $179,664,000 after buying an additional 20,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Pentair by 278.0% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 45,529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,837,000 after buying an additional 33,485 shares in the last quarter. 78.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on PNR. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Pentair from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Pentair from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Cowen increased their target price on Pentair from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, increased their target price on Pentair from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pentair presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.86.

NYSE PNR opened at $77.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.92 billion, a PE ratio of 27.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Pentair plc has a 1-year low of $43.19 and a 1-year high of $80.40.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $941.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $912.55 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 13.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Pentair plc will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair Plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

