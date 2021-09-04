Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Sells 1,717 Shares of Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 80,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,717 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Rexnord were worth $4,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RXN. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Rexnord by 139,256.3% in the first quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,114,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114,050 shares in the last quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Rexnord in the first quarter worth $44,947,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Rexnord by 1,932.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 865,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,747,000 after acquiring an additional 822,736 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Rexnord in the first quarter worth $25,840,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Rexnord by 25.0% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,574,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $121,238,000 after acquiring an additional 514,189 shares in the last quarter. 82.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Rexnord news, VP Chirag Dua sold 7,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.19, for a total transaction of $451,725.95. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $573,490.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Rexnord stock opened at $63.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of 38.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.99. Rexnord Co. has a one year low of $28.10 and a one year high of $63.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.82 and a 200 day moving average of $51.37.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $568.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.91 million. Rexnord had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 9.90%. Rexnord’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Rexnord Co. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on RXN shares. TheStreet cut Rexnord from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Rexnord from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Rexnord from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Rexnord from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Rexnord from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.83.

Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of engineered power transmission, aerospace, and other precision motion technology products. The firm operates through two segments: Process & Motion Control platform, and Water Management platform. The Process & Motion Control platform designs, manufactures, markets and services a range of engineered mechanical components used within systems.

