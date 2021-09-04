Dalata Hotel Group’s (DAL) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Dalata Hotel Group (LON:DAL) in a report issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 400 ($5.23) target price on the stock.

Shares of LON:DAL opened at GBX 310.50 ($4.06) on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 325.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 356.50. Dalata Hotel Group has a one year low of GBX 200 ($2.61) and a one year high of GBX 414.50 ($5.42). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.49, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of £692.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.00.

About Dalata Hotel Group

Dalata Hotel Group plc owns and operates hotels under the Maldron Hotels and Clayton Hotels brand names in Ireland and the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Dublin, Regional Ireland, and United Kingdom. The company operates three-star and four-star hotels. It also operates Grain & Grill restaurants and bars; Club Vitae health and fitness clubs; and Red Bean Roastery coffee outlets in hotels.

