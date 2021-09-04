Dalata Hotel Group’s (DAL) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Dalata Hotel Group (LON:DAL) in a report issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 400 ($5.23) target price on the stock.
Shares of LON:DAL opened at GBX 310.50 ($4.06) on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 325.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 356.50. Dalata Hotel Group has a one year low of GBX 200 ($2.61) and a one year high of GBX 414.50 ($5.42). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.49, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of £692.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.00.
About Dalata Hotel Group
