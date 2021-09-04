Darin G. Billerbeck Sells 1,540 Shares of Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAM) Stock

Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAM) CEO Darin G. Billerbeck sold 1,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.91, for a total value of $10,641.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

MRAM stock opened at $7.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.33 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.88. Everspin Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.30 and a fifty-two week high of $8.20.

Get Everspin Technologies alerts:

Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The business services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $11.85 million for the quarter. Everspin Technologies had a negative return on equity of 31.23% and a negative net margin of 13.48%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Everspin Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $72,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Everspin Technologies by 423.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 27,175 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Everspin Technologies in the first quarter worth $168,000. Algert Global LLC increased its position in shares of Everspin Technologies by 87.0% in the first quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 20,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 9,410 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Everspin Technologies by 9.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 104,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 8,630 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.14% of the company’s stock.

Everspin Technologies Company Profile

Everspin Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) solutions. Its products include Toggle MRAM, Spin-transfer Torque MRAM, nvNITRO Solutions, and Embedded MRAM. The company was founded by Saied Tehrani in June 2008 and is headquartered in Chandler, AZ.

Featured Article: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Everspin Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everspin Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.