Darin G. Billerbeck Sells 1,540 Shares of Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAM) Stock

Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAM) CEO Darin G. Billerbeck sold 1,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.91, for a total value of $10,641.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
MRAM stock opened at $7.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.33 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.88. Everspin Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.30 and a fifty-two week high of $8.20.
Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The business services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $11.85 million for the quarter. Everspin Technologies had a negative return on equity of 31.23% and a negative net margin of 13.48%.
Everspin Technologies Company Profile
Everspin Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) solutions. Its products include Toggle MRAM, Spin-transfer Torque MRAM, nvNITRO Solutions, and Embedded MRAM. The company was founded by Saied Tehrani in June 2008 and is headquartered in Chandler, AZ.
