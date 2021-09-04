Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.13.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Daseke from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Daseke in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Daseke from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Daseke in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DSKE. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Daseke in the 2nd quarter worth $88,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Daseke in the 2nd quarter worth $104,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Daseke in the 1st quarter worth $116,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Daseke by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 3,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Daseke during the second quarter valued at $165,000. 34.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ DSKE opened at $9.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $601.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 2.13. Daseke has a 12-month low of $4.80 and a 12-month high of $10.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.37.

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $404.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.70 million. Daseke had a return on equity of 90.83% and a net margin of 3.52%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Daseke will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Daseke Company Profile

Daseke, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and logistics solutions. It operates through the Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions segments. The Flatbed Solutions segment delivers its services through flatbed and retractable-sided transportation equipment to meet the needs of high-volume and time-sensitive shippers.

