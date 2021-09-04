Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) CFO David M. Obstler Sells 15,000 Shares

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) CFO David M. Obstler sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.25, for a total value of $2,058,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 192,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,365,038.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Datadog stock opened at $138.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 4.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -812.07 and a beta of 1.01. Datadog, Inc. has a one year low of $69.73 and a one year high of $139.68.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). The business had revenue of $233.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.44 million. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 3.14% and a negative net margin of 7.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 66.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hudock Inc. increased its stake in Datadog by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Datadog by 0.8% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 12,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A increased its stake in shares of Datadog by 26.0% during the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. New York Life Investments Alternatives increased its stake in shares of Datadog by 1.6% during the second quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives now owns 6,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Datadog by 0.4% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 30,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,144,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. 58.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson cut their target price on Datadog from $112.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Datadog from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Datadog from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Datadog from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.24.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

