Dawn Protocol (DAWN) Price Reaches $4.69

Dawn Protocol (CURRENCY:DAWN) traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. One Dawn Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $4.69 or 0.00009430 BTC on exchanges. Dawn Protocol has a market capitalization of $332.29 million and approximately $130.52 million worth of Dawn Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Dawn Protocol has traded up 20.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Dawn Protocol alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.59 or 0.00059505 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002010 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003442 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.77 or 0.00015630 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002010 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $59.57 or 0.00119783 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $396.77 or 0.00797833 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.54 or 0.00047338 BTC.

Dawn Protocol Coin Profile

Dawn Protocol (CRYPTO:DAWN) is a coin. Dawn Protocol’s total supply is 76,588,157 coins and its circulating supply is 70,858,250 coins. Dawn Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DawnProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Dawn Protocol is medium.com/@dawnprotocol . The official website for Dawn Protocol is dawn.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Dawn token started as a FirstBlood 1ST token. FirstBlood tokens were created back in 2016, being the third notable token sale on Ethereum. In 2020, a token swap begun to convert legacy FirstBlood 1ST to new Dawn token. Today, the Dawn token can be used on FirstBlood Esports platform for paid competitive video gaming. “

Dawn Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dawn Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dawn Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dawn Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dawn Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dawn Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.