DeFiner (FIN) Achieves Market Cap of $9.60 Million

DeFiner (CURRENCY:FIN) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. In the last week, DeFiner has traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar. DeFiner has a total market cap of $9.60 million and approximately $226,913.00 worth of DeFiner was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeFiner coin can now be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000466 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About DeFiner

DeFiner (CRYPTO:FIN) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 27th, 2018. DeFiner’s total supply is 168,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,364,486 coins. DeFiner’s official Twitter account is @finom_company and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DeFiner is definer.org

According to CryptoCompare, “DeFiner aims to empower users to embrace the new digital economy and unlock instant value from their crypto assets through earning, lending, and borrowing. DeFiner is a decenralized finance network for digital savings, loans, and payments. Powered by blockchain technology, DeFiner enables users to lend, borrow, and earn digital assets within a global network. DeFiner aims to remove the friction and costs associated with conventional financial services and instead offers maximum flexibility to set one’s own rates and terms.DeFiner allows those embracing the new, digital economy to unlock instant value from their assets. The FIN token is an ERC20, Ethereum-based, cryptographic token that connects all parts of the DeFiner ecosystem. “

DeFiner Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFiner directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeFiner should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeFiner using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

