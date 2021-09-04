DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Buys New Shares in Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 170,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,388,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.16% of Frontier Communications Parent at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent during the second quarter worth about $76,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $280,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $294,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $331,000. Finally, Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the second quarter worth $396,000. 88.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Frontier Communications Parent stock opened at $30.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.24 and a 1-year high of $31.90.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Moffett Nathanson increased their target price on Frontier Communications Parent from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Benchmark increased their target price on Frontier Communications Parent from $40.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company.

About Frontier Communications Parent

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various services to residential and business customers over its fiber-optic and copper networks in 25 states in the United States. It offers video, high-speed Internet, advanced voice, and Frontier Secure digital protection solutions.

