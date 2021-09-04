DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Reduces Stock Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale reduced its holdings in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,380 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $3,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in Realty Income during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Realty Income during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Realty Income during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. CX Institutional increased its holdings in Realty Income by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in Realty Income during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 65.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Realty Income alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on O. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Realty Income in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Realty Income from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Realty Income from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Realty Income from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.83.

Shares of Realty Income stock opened at $72.30 on Friday. Realty Income Co. has a 52-week low of $57.00 and a 52-week high of $72.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $70.18 and a 200-day moving average of $67.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.04). Realty Income had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The business had revenue of $464.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.93 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. Realty Income’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a sep 21 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.2355 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 4%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.48%.

In other news, Director Ronald Merriman sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total value of $280,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,546,353.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.