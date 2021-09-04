DeltaChain (DELTA) Achieves Market Cap of $272,093.75

DeltaChain (CURRENCY:DELTA) traded up 7.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. One DeltaChain coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DeltaChain has a total market cap of $272,093.75 and $1,704.00 worth of DeltaChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DeltaChain has traded down 81.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000645 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $211.61 or 0.00425972 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000242 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000077 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001434 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $625.00 or 0.01258101 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00003903 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000045 BTC.

DeltaChain Coin Profile

DeltaChain is a coin. Its launch date was March 28th, 2021. DeltaChain’s total supply is 7,500,000,000 coins. The official message board for DeltaChain is medium.com/@deltachain . DeltaChain’s official website is deltachain.tech . DeltaChain’s official Twitter account is @deltachain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DeltaChain inherits and develops the Ethereum technology platform, with open source P2P, it aims to accelerate all transactions quickly, minimize risk, enhance high security, and does not involve any third parties. “

Buying and Selling DeltaChain

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeltaChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeltaChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeltaChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

