DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.900-$2.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.870. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.10 billion-$4.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.25 billion.

Several research firms have recently commented on XRAY. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet raised shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $65.00.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

XRAY stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $62.43. The stock had a trading volume of 860,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,470,529. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a one year low of $41.52 and a one year high of $69.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.14. The company has a market capitalization of $13.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.92.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 117.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is 24.58%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 16.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 607,754 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 84,088 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.28% of DENTSPLY SIRONA worth $38,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.