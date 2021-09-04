Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Acquires New Stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $743,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Financial Advantage Inc. lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 50.7% in the second quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 39.0% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

PNC opened at $191.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $81.37 billion, a PE ratio of 14.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.58 and a 52 week high of $203.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $184.74.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 32.72% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $8.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. This is a positive change from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.62%.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.16, for a total transaction of $773,472.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,625 shares in the company, valued at $8,770,620. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,700 shares of company stock valued at $868,686. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $194.00 to $252.00 in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Oppenheimer set a $189.50 target price on The PNC Financial Services Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.20.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

