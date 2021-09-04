Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Buys Shares of 5,598 Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,598 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 235.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 712 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

NYSE CFG opened at $43.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.35 billion, a PE ratio of 9.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.46 and a twelve month high of $51.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.39.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 28.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. Research analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.73%.

Several research firms recently commented on CFG. Citigroup began coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.65 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Compass Point upped their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.73.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

Read More: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG).

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.