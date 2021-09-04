Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Invests $1.39 Million in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 93,784 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,394,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 3.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 281,864,852 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,452,844,000 after buying an additional 10,258,701 shares during the period. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. acquired a new position in Ford Motor in the first quarter valued at $80,483,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 20.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,548,664 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $374,221,000 after buying an additional 5,149,188 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 76.0% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,502,939 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $140,911,000 after buying an additional 4,967,888 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 25.6% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 20,678,995 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $253,318,000 after buying an additional 4,216,773 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.86% of the company’s stock.

F opened at $12.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The stock has a market cap of $51.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.15. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $6.41 and a twelve month high of $16.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.21.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $24.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.50 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.26%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

F has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Ford Motor from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.82.

In related news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total transaction of $219,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 153,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,245,836.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 37,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total transaction of $554,475.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 153,614 shares in the company, valued at $2,276,559.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

