Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Invests $173,000 in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HST. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 64.4% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 47.1% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 31.4% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 9,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 2,326 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of HST opened at $16.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 18.81, a quick ratio of 18.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.25 and a beta of 1.39. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.04 and a twelve month high of $18.52.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.13). Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 9.38% and a negative net margin of 38.93%. On average, analysts predict that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HST has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Securities raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Truist upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Friday, June 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Host Hotels & Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.41.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

