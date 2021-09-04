Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Invests $858,000 in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 15,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $858,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Peak Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC now owns 15,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,597,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,543,000 after purchasing an additional 103,137 shares during the last quarter. Miramar Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 137,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,761,000 after purchasing an additional 24,883 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 39,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 6,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. raised its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 27,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after acquiring an additional 5,499 shares in the last quarter. 66.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

In related news, COO Brian John Smith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total transaction of $556,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 144,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,026,343.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mark Randazza sold 31,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.01, for a total value of $1,804,480.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,986,424.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 68,188 shares of company stock worth $3,864,107. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Argus upped their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Coca-Cola presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.25.

KO stock opened at $56.73 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.02 and its 200-day moving average is $54.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $244.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.63. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $47.30 and a twelve month high of $57.56.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.30 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.17% and a net margin of 22.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.15%.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

Further Reading: What is the definition of a trade war?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.