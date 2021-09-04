Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Makes New $1.81 Million Investment in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 34,193 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,812,000. Cisco Systems accounts for about 0.4% of Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 87.8% in the second quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 494 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 43.2% in the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 716 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 48.4% in the second quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 705 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on CSCO shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $56.00 price target on Cisco Systems in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. DZ Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $59.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $250.41 billion, a PE ratio of 23.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.91. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.28 and a 1 year high of $60.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.04 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 30.82%. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.99, for a total transaction of $186,319.49. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 105,900 shares in the company, valued at $5,717,541. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 6,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total transaction of $390,551.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 117,512 shares of company stock valued at $6,736,902 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

Featured Article: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.