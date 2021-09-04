Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Purchases New Holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,203 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $185,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Edison International by 6.8% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 191,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,215,000 after acquiring an additional 12,171 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Edison International by 49.0% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,764,000 after buying an additional 32,339 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Edison International by 156.8% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 80,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,656,000 after buying an additional 49,170 shares during the last quarter. B.S. Pension Fund Trustee Ltd acting for the British Steel Pension Fund lifted its stake in shares of Edison International by 84.4% in the first quarter. B.S. Pension Fund Trustee Ltd acting for the British Steel Pension Fund now owns 284,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,884,000 after buying an additional 130,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Edison International by 2.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,259,730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $365,803,000 after buying an additional 141,133 shares in the last quarter. 86.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EIX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Edison International from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Edison International from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Bank of America lowered Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays raised their target price on Edison International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Edison International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Edison International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.71.

NYSE:EIX opened at $58.65 on Friday. Edison International has a 52 week low of $48.47 and a 52 week high of $66.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.71. The company has a market capitalization of $22.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 6.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.6625 per share. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.63%.

Edison International Profile

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886 and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

