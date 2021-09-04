Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Purchases New Holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,443 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HIG. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,624,206 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,711,440,000 after buying an additional 946,916 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 196.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,262,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $952,622,000 after buying an additional 9,444,232 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,093,982 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $439,614,000 after buying an additional 88,814 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,688,711 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $278,591,000 after buying an additional 55,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,450,803 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $337,786,000 after buying an additional 294,116 shares during the last quarter. 91.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HIG opened at $68.09 on Friday. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.69 and a 12 month high of $70.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $23.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.48.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.99. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 10.05%. Equities analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.22%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.43.

In other news, EVP William A. Bloom sold 16,000 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $992,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $331,886. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 22,406 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,568,420.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,047 shares in the company, valued at $3,363,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,875 shares of company stock worth $3,524,395. 1.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. The company provides life insurance, group and employee benefits, automobile and homeowners insurance and business insurance, as well as investment products, annuities, mutual funds, and college savings plans. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits and Hartford Funds.

