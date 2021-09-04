Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Purchases Shares of 3,351 Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $191,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTR. GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ventas by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Ventas by 25.8% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Ventas by 42.1% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 189,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,228,000 after acquiring an additional 56,039 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas in the first quarter valued at about $266,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC increased its position in shares of Ventas by 52.0% in the first quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 9,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 3,085 shares during the last quarter. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,076 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.62, for a total value of $1,023,463.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,352 shares in the company, valued at $42,994,510.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.63, for a total transaction of $1,023,587.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 759,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,002,047.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 54,226 shares of company stock valued at $3,127,393. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VTR. Robert W. Baird raised Ventas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Ventas from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Ventas from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Ventas from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded Ventas from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.41.

Shares of NYSE:VTR opened at $56.31 on Friday. Ventas, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.83 and a 12-month high of $61.09. The stock has a market cap of $21.42 billion, a PE ratio of 140.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $57.65 and a 200-day moving average of $56.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. Ventas had a return on equity of 1.50% and a net margin of 4.15%. The company had revenue of $919.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $903.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.43) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Ventas, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

