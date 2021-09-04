Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Purchases Shares of 7,209 Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 7,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $615,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 6.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 20,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 23.1% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 1,573 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $1,048,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 41.8% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 3,091 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 10.6% in the first quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 79,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,113,000 after buying an additional 7,583 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on RTX. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.77.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 5,512 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.82, for a total transaction of $478,551.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 73,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,382,919.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 60,000 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total transaction of $5,106,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 101,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,655,010.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RTX opened at $83.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $126.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.09, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $85.82 and a 200-day moving average of $82.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $51.92 and a 1-year high of $89.98.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.83 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 6.80%. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.73%.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.