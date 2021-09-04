Deutsche Beteiligungs (ETR:DBAN) PT Set at €42.20 by Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €42.20 ($49.65) price target on Deutsche Beteiligungs (ETR:DBAN) in a research note published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €49.00 ($57.65) price objective on Deutsche Beteiligungs in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Warburg Research set a €48.00 ($56.47) price target on Deutsche Beteiligungs in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Deutsche Beteiligungs stock opened at €37.00 ($43.53) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.93, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 3.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €36.10 and a 200 day moving average of €35.97. The stock has a market cap of $695.79 million and a PE ratio of 4.23. Deutsche Beteiligungs has a one year low of €25.55 ($30.06) and a one year high of €39.34 ($46.29).

Deutsche Beteiligungs AG is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments the firm specializes in expansion capital, management buyout, middle market, growth capital, add-on acquisitions, bridge financing, management buy-ins for experienced executives, corporate spin-offs, succession arrangements and generational transition in a family-owned business, small and medium-sized companies and pre-IPO stage investments.

