Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) Given a €4.47 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) received a €4.47 ($5.26) price target from research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 46.06% from the stock’s current price.

LHA has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group set a €5.90 ($6.94) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €11.00 ($12.94) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Nord/LB set a €10.00 ($11.76) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €8.50 ($10.00) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of €7.50 ($8.82).

Shares of ETR LHA opened at €8.29 ($9.75) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 495.10, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.79. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 1 year low of €6.85 ($8.06) and a 1 year high of €12.96 ($15.25). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €9.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is €10.47. The firm has a market cap of $4.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.02.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 210 destinations in 60 countries.

