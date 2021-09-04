Deutsche Pfandbriefbank (FRA:PBB) Given a €9.50 Price Target by Nord/LB Analysts

Nord/LB set a €9.50 ($11.18) price objective on Deutsche Pfandbriefbank (FRA:PBB) in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €11.00 ($12.94) price objective on Deutsche Pfandbriefbank in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €13.50 ($15.88) price objective on shares of Deutsche Pfandbriefbank in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank stock opened at €9.71 ($11.42) on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €8.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €9.25. Deutsche Pfandbriefbank has a 1-year low of €10.36 ($12.19) and a 1-year high of €15.46 ($18.19).

About Deutsche Pfandbriefbank

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG provides commercial real estate and public investment finance products. Its commercial real estate financing activities include financing instruments, such as financing investment projects, development finance, cross-border portfolio financing, investment bridge finance facilities, standby/backup facilities, and derivatives.

