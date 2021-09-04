Deutsche Pfandbriefbank (FRA:PBB) Given a €9.50 Price Target by Nord/LB Analysts

Nord/LB set a €9.50 ($11.18) price objective on Deutsche Pfandbriefbank (FRA:PBB) in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €11.00 ($12.94) price objective on Deutsche Pfandbriefbank in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €13.50 ($15.88) price objective on shares of Deutsche Pfandbriefbank in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank stock opened at €9.71 ($11.42) on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €8.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €9.25. Deutsche Pfandbriefbank has a 1-year low of €10.36 ($12.19) and a 1-year high of €15.46 ($18.19).

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG provides commercial real estate and public investment finance products. Its commercial real estate financing activities include financing instruments, such as financing investment projects, development finance, cross-border portfolio financing, investment bridge finance facilities, standby/backup facilities, and derivatives.

