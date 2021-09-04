Devery Trading 5.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days (EVE)

Devery (CURRENCY:EVE) traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. Devery has a total market cap of $273,822.78 and $5,566.00 worth of Devery was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Devery has traded 5.8% higher against the US dollar. One Devery coin can now be bought for about $0.0044 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Devery alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.17 or 0.00060350 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002001 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003297 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.48 or 0.00014972 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002000 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.84 or 0.00123703 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.84 or 0.00177707 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $400.56 or 0.00801271 BTC.

Devery Profile

Devery (EVE) is a coin. Its launch date was January 18th, 2018. Devery’s total supply is 99,998,697 coins and its circulating supply is 62,917,107 coins. The official website for Devery is devery.io . Devery’s official Twitter account is @deveryofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Devery is /r/deveryofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Devery is a blockchain powered, open-source, product verification protocol. The EVE token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network is the native token of the Devery platform. It is used to power the Devery verification platform which allows organisations to power the verification of products. “

Devery Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Devery directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Devery should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Devery using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Devery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Devery and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.