DMM: Governance (DMG) Price Tops $0.0522 on Major Exchanges

DMM: Governance (CURRENCY:DMG) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 4th. DMM: Governance has a market cap of $2.62 million and approximately $370,044.00 worth of DMM: Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DMM: Governance has traded 7.7% higher against the dollar. One DMM: Governance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0522 or 0.00000105 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DMM: Governance Profile

DMM: Governance is a coin. Its genesis date was May 18th, 2020. DMM: Governance’s total supply is 249,511,173 coins and its circulating supply is 50,171,667 coins. DMM: Governance’s official Twitter account is @DMMDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “DMM: Governance allows users to earn 6.25% on ETH, DAI, and USDC with DeFi Money Market (DMM) all backed by real-world income-generating assets viewable on-chain. “

