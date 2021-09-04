DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Price Target Raised to $310.00 at Oppenheimer

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) had its target price upped by Oppenheimer from $260.00 to $310.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on DOCU. Piper Sandler upped their target price on DocuSign from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. increased their price target on DocuSign from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Wedbush increased their price target on DocuSign from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Citigroup increased their price target on DocuSign from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on DocuSign from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $300.82.

NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $310.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $293.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $245.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -287.08, a P/E/G ratio of 108.46 and a beta of 0.85. DocuSign has a 12-month low of $179.49 and a 12-month high of $314.76.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $511.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.99 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 26.53% and a negative net margin of 12.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that DocuSign will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.75, for a total value of $3,034,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 219,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,266,632.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 51,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.22, for a total value of $15,783,803.68. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 193,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,140,574.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 134,044 shares of company stock valued at $37,773,579 over the last quarter. 3.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in DocuSign during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in DocuSign during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in DocuSign during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in DocuSign during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in DocuSign by 555.6% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 75.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DocuSign

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

