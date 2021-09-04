Dogecoin (DOGE) Market Cap Reaches $39.55 Billion

Dogecoin (CURRENCY:DOGE) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. Dogecoin has a total market capitalization of $39.55 billion and $2.31 billion worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dogecoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.30 or 0.00000601 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Dogecoin has traded 4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Dogecoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $217.33 or 0.00433266 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00005907 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 38.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001534 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000548 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003392 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0849 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 20% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000434 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000037 BTC.

About Dogecoin

Dogecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 8th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 131,155,870,131 coins. The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Dogecoin is dogecoin.com . Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A Bitcoin clone that has reached success through clever marketing. Over the past year well over a hundred new cryptocurrencies have been created but not many have instantly carved out a niche. Dogecoin has sponsored multiple high profile events such as Nascar teams and the winter Olympics – even so, there are few locations to use the coin – and instead, it has become a de facto internet tipping currency. The coin has produced 100 billion units by the end of 2014 and is now producing roughly 5 billion units per year. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), DogeChain (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Reward and Time only) “

Dogecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dogecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dogecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dogecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dogecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.