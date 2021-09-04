Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Purchased by Burney Co.

Burney Co. increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,406 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Dominion Energy by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 18,619,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,414,335,000 after acquiring an additional 3,153,315 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $238,616,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Dominion Energy by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,413,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $259,278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150,561 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia grew its position in Dominion Energy by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 3,979,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $302,287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $74,221,000. 66.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

D stock opened at $78.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.85 and a fifty-two week high of $86.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.94. The stock has a market cap of $63.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.09, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.35.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a net margin of 16.61% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. Dominion Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.19%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on D. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Dominion Energy in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet downgraded Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Dominion Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.09.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

