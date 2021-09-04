Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.700-$4.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.870. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Dominion Energy also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.950-$1.100 EPS.

Shares of Dominion Energy stock opened at $78.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Dominion Energy has a twelve month low of $67.85 and a twelve month high of $86.95. The stock has a market cap of $63.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.44 and its 200 day moving average is $75.94.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 16.61%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.19%.

D has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Tuesday. They set an equal weight rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dominion Energy has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $84.09.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

