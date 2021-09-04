Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Shares Sold by Payden & Rygel

Payden & Rygel lessened its holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 221,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 94,343 shares during the quarter. Dover accounts for approximately 1.6% of Payden & Rygel’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Payden & Rygel owned 0.15% of Dover worth $33,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Dover by 5.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,382,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,698,029,000 after acquiring an additional 593,327 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Dover by 5.3% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,492,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $616,343,000 after purchasing an additional 224,578 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dover by 2.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,420,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $331,080,000 after purchasing an additional 57,308 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Dover by 38.3% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,198,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $301,496,000 after purchasing an additional 609,276 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dover by 16.1% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,885,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $258,564,000 after purchasing an additional 261,082 shares during the period. 84.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dover alerts:

NYSE DOV opened at $174.93 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $164.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.61. Dover Co. has a fifty-two week low of $105.40 and a fifty-two week high of $176.40.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.22. Dover had a return on equity of 29.42% and a net margin of 11.84%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.27%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DOV. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Dover from $164.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Dover from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Dover from $167.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Dover from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dover presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.00.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

Read More: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.