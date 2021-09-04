Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $33.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Driven Brands Holdings Inc. is an automotive services company principally in North America. It provides consumer and commercial automotive needs, including paint, collision, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance and car wash. Driven Brands Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Charlotte, NC. “

Get Driven Brands alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on DRVN. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Driven Brands from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Driven Brands from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Driven Brands from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Driven Brands in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $36.70.

DRVN opened at $30.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.05 billion and a PE ratio of 73.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.63 and a 200-day moving average of $28.42. Driven Brands has a 52-week low of $22.26 and a 52-week high of $35.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $374.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.54 million. On average, research analysts predict that Driven Brands will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Driven Equity Llc sold 8,130,510 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total transaction of $239,850,045.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Neal K. Aronson sold 12,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total value of $354,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Driven Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $1,212,000. FIL Ltd bought a new position in Driven Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $35,706,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Driven Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $2,542,000. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in Driven Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $4,619,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Driven Brands in the 1st quarter worth $85,615,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.41% of the company’s stock.

About Driven Brands

Driven Brands Holdings Inc provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in North America and internationally. It operates through Maintenance; Car Wash, Paint, Collision & Glass; and Platform Services segments. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, refinishing, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance, and car wash services.

Further Reading: Moving Average (MA)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Driven Brands (DRVN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Driven Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Driven Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.