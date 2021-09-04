DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) Downgraded to “Hold” at Lake Street Capital

Lake Street Capital cut shares of DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $22.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on DSPG. Citigroup lowered DSP Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Cowen upped their price objective on DSP Group from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DSP Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded DSP Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.00.

DSPG opened at $21.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $535.14 million, a PE ratio of -99.45, a P/E/G ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 0.92. DSP Group has a 1 year low of $12.42 and a 1 year high of $22.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.47.

DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. DSP Group had a positive return on equity of 5.56% and a negative net margin of 3.95%. Analysts anticipate that DSP Group will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DSPG. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of DSP Group by 19.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,875,936 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,764,000 after purchasing an additional 305,558 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DSP Group by 24.5% during the second quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,448,544 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,438,000 after purchasing an additional 285,453 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in DSP Group by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 533,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,895,000 after acquiring an additional 135,418 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in DSP Group by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,056,726 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,058,000 after acquiring an additional 133,612 shares during the period. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in DSP Group by 53.6% during the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 364,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,387,000 after acquiring an additional 127,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

DSP Group Company Profile

DSP Group, Inc provides wireless chipset solutions for converged communications. It operates through the following segments: Home, Unified Communications, and SmartVoice. The Home segment offers wireless chipset solutions at home. The Unified Communications segment provides office solutions that offer businesses of all sizes VoIP terminals with converged voice and data applications.

