Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.000-$5.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.180. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Vertical Research cut shares of Duke Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Duke Energy from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $107.10 to $109.00 in a report on Friday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $104.62.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

DUK stock traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $105.68. The company had a trading volume of 3,043,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,101,928. The firm has a market cap of $81.30 billion, a PE ratio of 27.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.55. Duke Energy has a 12 month low of $79.38 and a 12 month high of $108.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $104.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.66.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. Duke Energy had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 8.73%. Equities analysts anticipate that Duke Energy will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.985 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 76.95%.

In other news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 15,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,623,825.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,678,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Duke Energy stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 17.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,794,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 867,051 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.75% of Duke Energy worth $572,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 62.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.