East Stone Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ESSC) Short Interest Up 13.9% in August

East Stone Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ESSC) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 189,100 shares, a growth of 13.9% from the July 29th total of 166,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.3 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

ESSC opened at $10.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.05. East Stone Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.21 and a twelve month high of $10.59.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ESSC. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of East Stone Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $138,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of East Stone Acquisition by 90.6% in the first quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,153,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,519,000 after purchasing an additional 548,132 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of East Stone Acquisition by 77.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of East Stone Acquisition by 13.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 964,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,676,000 after acquiring an additional 111,938 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of East Stone Acquisition by 209.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 43,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 29,691 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.71% of the company’s stock.

East Stone Acquisition Company Profile

East Stone Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on providing technological services to the financial industry in North America and the Asia-Pacific. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Burlington, Massachusetts.

