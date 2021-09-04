East Stone Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ESSC) Short Interest Up 13.9% in August

East Stone Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ESSC) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 189,100 shares, a growth of 13.9% from the July 29th total of 166,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.3 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

ESSC opened at $10.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.05. East Stone Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.21 and a twelve month high of $10.59.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ESSC. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of East Stone Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $138,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of East Stone Acquisition by 90.6% in the first quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,153,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,519,000 after purchasing an additional 548,132 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of East Stone Acquisition by 77.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of East Stone Acquisition by 13.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 964,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,676,000 after acquiring an additional 111,938 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of East Stone Acquisition by 209.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 43,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 29,691 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.71% of the company’s stock.

East Stone Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on providing technological services to the financial industry in North America and the Asia-Pacific. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Burlington, Massachusetts.

