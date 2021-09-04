Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Close LLC

Oppenheimer & Close LLC cut its holdings in shares of Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,710 shares during the period. Eastern Bankshares makes up about 1.1% of Oppenheimer & Close LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Oppenheimer & Close LLC’s holdings in Eastern Bankshares were worth $1,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Eastern Bankshares by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,267,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,644,000 after purchasing an additional 801,595 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Eastern Bankshares by 8.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,875,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,473,000 after purchasing an additional 222,403 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Eastern Bankshares by 15.6% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,765,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,355,000 after purchasing an additional 372,389 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Eastern Bankshares by 3.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,760,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,255,000 after purchasing an additional 90,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its holdings in Eastern Bankshares by 25.4% in the first quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 2,201,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,466,000 after purchasing an additional 446,234 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EBC traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 458,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 862,650. Eastern Bankshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.74 and a fifty-two week high of $23.03. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.24 and a 200-day moving average of $19.90.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. Eastern Bankshares had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 4.81%. The firm had revenue of $150.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.73 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Eastern Bankshares, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Eastern Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.24%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eastern Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eastern Bankshares presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.40.

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards.

