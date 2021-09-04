EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) Shares Acquired by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) by 20.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in EastGroup Properties were worth $471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EGP. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in EastGroup Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 60.6% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in EastGroup Properties by 164.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new stake in EastGroup Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $123,000. 91.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EGP. Zacks Investment Research cut EastGroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Truist increased their price target on EastGroup Properties from $152.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $163.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EastGroup Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.56.

EGP opened at $184.52 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $173.28 and a 200-day moving average of $159.32. The company has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a PE ratio of 62.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.71. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $125.43 and a fifty-two week high of $184.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.76). EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 30.48% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The business had revenue of $99.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. EastGroup Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. This is a positive change from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. EastGroup Properties’s payout ratio is currently 58.74%.

EastGroup Properties Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in the United States. It operates through Industrial Properties segment. Its portfolio consists of distribution facilities in Florida, California, Texas, Arizona, and North Carolina.

