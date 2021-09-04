EasyFi (EZ) Hits Market Capitalization of $16.97 Million

EasyFi (CURRENCY:EZ) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 4th. One EasyFi coin can now be bought for approximately $6.72 or 0.00013451 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, EasyFi has traded 6.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. EasyFi has a market cap of $16.97 million and approximately $1.12 million worth of EasyFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.65 or 0.00061326 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002001 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003321 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.53 or 0.00015062 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002001 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $62.99 or 0.00126049 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 22.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.02 or 0.00182128 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.49 or 0.00049001 BTC.

EasyFi Profile

EasyFi is a coin. EasyFi’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,524,834 coins. EasyFi’s official Twitter account is @EasyfiNetwork . The official message board for EasyFi is medium.com/@easyfinetwork . EasyFi’s official website is easyfi.network

According to CryptoCompare, “EasyFi is a protocol built with a vision to solve some of the inherent challenges faced by gen 1 DeFi solutions with respect to the transaction speed and cost which are a bottleneck for DeFi operations at scale. “

EasyFi Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EasyFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EasyFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EasyFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

