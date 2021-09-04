Edward Harris Fenster Sells 81,142 Shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Stock

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) insider Edward Harris Fenster sold 81,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.94, for a total transaction of $3,808,805.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,669,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,360,274.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Edward Harris Fenster also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 22nd, Edward Harris Fenster sold 5,886 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.18, for a total transaction of $289,473.48.

On Thursday, June 17th, Edward Harris Fenster sold 2,302 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.65, for a total transaction of $118,898.30.

On Tuesday, June 15th, Edward Harris Fenster sold 3,491 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total transaction of $152,277.42.

On Wednesday, June 9th, Edward Harris Fenster sold 27,046 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.71, for a total transaction of $1,236,272.66.

RUN stock opened at $45.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a PE ratio of -49.50 and a beta of 2.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.75 and its 200-day moving average is $51.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Sunrun Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.42 and a 1 year high of $100.93.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $401.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.36 million. Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 15.55%. On average, analysts anticipate that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RUN. Wolfe Research began coverage on Sunrun in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Sunrun from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Sunrun from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. TheStreet upgraded Sunrun from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sunrun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.48.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in Sunrun by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 12,833 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Sunrun by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,737 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Sunrun by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 36,881 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Sunrun by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 5,721 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Sunrun by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 82,594 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,983,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. 88.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sunrun Company Profile

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

