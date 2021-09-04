EKF Diagnostics (LON:EKF) Sets New 1-Year High at $84.00

Shares of EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc (LON:EKF) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 84 ($1.10) and last traded at GBX 81.20 ($1.06), with a volume of 306897 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 82.30 ($1.08).

The stock has a market capitalization of £371.27 million and a P/E ratio of 34.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 77.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 74.70.

EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells diagnostic instruments, reagents, and other ancillary products in Europe, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Africa. It offers DiaSpect and DiaSpect T hemoglobin analyzers; DiaSpect Hemoglobin T Low to determine low levels of hemoglobin in plasma and serum specimens, aqueous solutions, or stored or banked erythrocytes; Hemo Control, a point-of-care hemoglobin analyzer that provides quantitative and lab quality hemoglobin results; and HemataStat II, a microhematocrit centrifuge that provides a quantitative hematocrit reading for six blood samples.

