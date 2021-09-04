Electric Vehicle Zone (EVZ) Price Tops $0.0484 on Exchanges

Electric Vehicle Zone (CURRENCY:EVZ) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. Electric Vehicle Zone has a total market cap of $21.44 million and $381,842.00 worth of Electric Vehicle Zone was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Electric Vehicle Zone coin can currently be bought for about $0.0484 or 0.00000097 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Electric Vehicle Zone has traded 0.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002001 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002540 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.10 or 0.00066209 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.15 or 0.00142328 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.48 or 0.00178993 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 27.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,963.70 or 0.07928683 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003177 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,953.13 or 0.99922334 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $406.67 or 0.00813470 BTC.

Electric Vehicle Zone Profile

Electric Vehicle Zone’s total supply is 8,420,257,832 coins and its circulating supply is 442,733,056 coins. The official message board for Electric Vehicle Zone is blog.naver.com/zin_life . Electric Vehicle Zone’s official website is www.evzlife.com

Electric Vehicle Zone Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electric Vehicle Zone directly using US dollars.

