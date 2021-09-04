Emera (TSE:EMA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group

Emera (TSE:EMA)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on EMA. CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a C$59.00 target price on shares of Emera in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Emera to C$58.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and set a C$61.00 price objective on shares of Emera in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Emera to C$62.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$65.00 price objective on shares of Emera in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$61.36.

Get Emera alerts:

Shares of Emera stock opened at C$59.18 on Thursday. Emera has a 12-month low of C$49.66 and a 12-month high of C$60.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.88. The stock has a market cap of C$15.18 billion and a PE ratio of 24.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$58.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$56.37.

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

Read More: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Emera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.