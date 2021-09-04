Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) Shares Up 7%

Shares of Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) shot up 7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $5.95 and last traded at $5.94. 63,278 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 3,964,489 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.55.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UUUU. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Energy Fuels in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Noble Financial raised shares of Energy Fuels from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $882.13 million, a P/E ratio of -22.78 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.35.

Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 2,121.74% and a negative return on equity of 20.17%. The business had revenue of $0.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 million. Research analysts forecast that Energy Fuels Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert W. Kirkwood acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.27 per share, for a total transaction of $52,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 380,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,005,140.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Energy Fuels by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 156,596 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 25,844 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Energy Fuels by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 278,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 12,266 shares during the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Energy Fuels by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 497,785 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,011,000 after purchasing an additional 23,762 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Energy Fuels by 105.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 68,399 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 35,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Energy Fuels by 145,232.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 36,333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 36,308 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.42% of the company’s stock.

Energy Fuels, Inc is a mining development company, which engages in the exploration and evaluation of uranium and vanadium properties. The firm’s projects include Nichols Ranch, Alta Mesa, and White Mesa Mill. The company was founded by George E. L. Glasier and John David Mason in 1987 and is headquartered in Lakewood, CO.

