Enghouse Systems Limited (OTCMKTS:EGHSF) Short Interest Update

Enghouse Systems Limited (OTCMKTS:EGHSF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 99,900 shares, a growth of 12.5% from the July 29th total of 88,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 333.0 days.

Shares of EGHSF stock opened at $50.78 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.69. Enghouse Systems has a 52 week low of $41.00 and a 52 week high of $57.38.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on EGHSF shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Enghouse Systems from C$80.00 to C$65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 14th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Enghouse Systems from C$80.00 to C$69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Enghouse Systems from C$67.00 to C$65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 14th.

Enghouse Systems Ltd. engages in the development of enterprise software solutions. It operates through the Interactive Management Group and Asset Management Group segments. The Interactive Management Group segment offers customer interaction software and service that are designed to provide customer service, increase efficiency, and manage customer communications.

