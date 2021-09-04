Enigma Reaches Market Cap of $1.63 Million (ENG)

Enigma (CURRENCY:ENG) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 4th. Over the last seven days, Enigma has traded down 10.9% against the US dollar. Enigma has a market capitalization of $1.63 million and $281,307.00 worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Enigma coin can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000234 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $252.92 or 0.00506077 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000601 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00003560 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002901 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00007934 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $532.46 or 0.01065430 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000015 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000243 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Enigma Profile

Enigma (ENG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 12th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 35,242,582 coins and its circulating supply is 13,895,818 coins. Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Enigma is /r/enigmacatalyst and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Enigma’s official website is enigma.co . The official message board for Enigma is forum.enigma.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Enigma is a decentralized data marketplace, that guarantees the privacy of their users' shared data cryptographically. Enigma’s computational model is based on an optimized version of secure multi-party computation, backed by a verifiable secret-sharing scheme. For storage, Enigma uses a modified distributed hashtable for holding secret-shared data. An external blockchain is utilized as the controller of the network. It manages access control, identities and serves as a tamper-proof log of events. Security deposits are required and fees are charged in order to incentivize operation, correctness and fairness in the system. ENG is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token that serves as currency on Enigma's network. “

Enigma Coin Trading

