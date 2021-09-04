EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) Short Interest Up 14.8% in August

EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 8,070,000 shares, an increase of 14.8% from the July 29th total of 7,030,000 shares. Currently, 3.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,180,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of EnLink Midstream from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on EnLink Midstream from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Mizuho boosted their price target on EnLink Midstream from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on EnLink Midstream from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EnLink Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, EnLink Midstream presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.47.

Shares of EnLink Midstream stock opened at $5.80 on Friday. EnLink Midstream has a 52 week low of $2.13 and a 52 week high of $6.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of -16.57 and a beta of 3.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. EnLink Midstream had a negative return on equity of 0.18% and a negative net margin of 3.72%. On average, equities analysts predict that EnLink Midstream will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.0938 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. EnLink Midstream’s payout ratio is 152.00%.

In other EnLink Midstream news, major shareholder Egypt Holdings Lp Wsip bought 8,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.78 per share, with a total value of $49,355.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 13,299 shares of company stock worth $69,389. 0.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENLC. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 35,180,484 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $150,924,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043,815 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 8.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,609,285 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $61,396,000 after buying an additional 738,587 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 84.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,654,839 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $55,304,000 after acquiring an additional 3,962,371 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 3.0% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,972,756 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $12,753,000 after acquiring an additional 86,883 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 500.6% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,561,278 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $16,367,000 after acquiring an additional 2,134,828 shares in the last quarter. 37.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EnLink Midstream Company Profile

EnLink Midstream LLC engages in transmission, processing and marketing of natural gas and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Permian, North Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Corporate. The Permian segment includes natural gas gathering, processing, and transmission activities and crude oil operations in the Midland and Delaware Basins in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico and crude operations in South Texas.

