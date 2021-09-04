Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Purchased by Fiduciary Planning LLC

Fiduciary Planning LLC boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 29,472 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EPD. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 52,267 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 15,645 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 3,022 shares in the last quarter. Leisure Capital Management purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 535,710 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,927,000 after purchasing an additional 63,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 589,806 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $14,232,000 after purchasing an additional 106,361 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.20.

EPD stock opened at $22.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $14.90 and a 1 year high of $25.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.19. The firm has a market cap of $49.85 billion, a PE ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 1.42.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.50. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 18.26%. The business had revenue of $9.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 85.31%.

In other news, Director John R. Rutherford bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.19 per share, with a total value of $221,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 37.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

