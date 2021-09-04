Enthusiast Gaming (CVE:EGLX) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.99

Shares of Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc (CVE:EGLX) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$1.99 and traded as high as C$1.99. Enthusiast Gaming shares last traded at C$1.99, with a volume of 145,725 shares changing hands.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Enthusiast Gaming from C$12.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 16th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.99 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.49. The stock has a market cap of C$101.11 million and a P/E ratio of -15.43.

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc, a digital media company, develops and operates an online community of video gamers worldwide. As of February 6, 2019, the company had a platform of approximately 80 owned and affiliated Websites. It also owns and operates Enthusiast Gaming Live Expo, a gaming expo. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

