Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) Sets New 1-Year High at $8.10

Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $8.10 and last traded at $7.76, with a volume of 1964 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.75.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Entravision Communications from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Entravision Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Entravision Communications in a report on Wednesday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.33. The company has a market cap of $629.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.98.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Entravision Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.26%.

In related news, COO Liberman A. Jeffery sold 6,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.77, for a total transaction of $47,092.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paul A. Zevnik sold 192,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.90, for a total value of $1,135,372.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 420,065 shares of company stock worth $2,494,340 in the last 90 days. 24.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Entravision Communications by 149.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 261,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after buying an additional 156,487 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Entravision Communications by 332.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 459,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,068,000 after buying an additional 352,969 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Entravision Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $118,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entravision Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $154,000. Finally, Oberweis Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Entravision Communications by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 331,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after buying an additional 38,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.37% of the company’s stock.

About Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC)

Entravision Communications Corp. engages in the provision of media and marketing solutions, and data analytics services. It operates through the following segments: Television Broadcasting, Radio Broadcasting, and Digital Media. The Television Broadcasting segment offers an entertainment, news, and national news magazine, as well as local news produced by its TV stations.

